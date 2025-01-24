Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Amit Shah bats for science-led co-op farming, takes jibe at Sharad Pawar

Amit Shah bats for science-led co-op farming, takes jibe at Sharad Pawar

He said a separate entity, Bharat Cooperative Organics Ltd (officially named National Cooperative Organics Ltd), has been set up under his ministry for packaging and marketing of organic farm products

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The Ministry of Cooperation was created as a separate entity by the Modi government in July 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Malegaon
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said agriculture becomes a profitable business when science is part of the cooperative sector. Shah also took a swipe at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying just becoming a leader is not enough and questioned his contribution to the key sector when he was the Agriculture Minister in the Congress-led UPA government (2004-2014).  'You also need to work on the ground," he said while addressing a meeting of the cooperative sector at Malegaon in north Maharashtra's Nashik district. Shah, who also holds the home portfolio, pointed out that to emphasise on the importance of science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had included 'Jai Vigyan' to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's famous slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (hailing soldiers and farmers). Agriculture becomes a profitable business when science is part of the cooperative sector, noted the minister.  He said a separate entity, Bharat Cooperative Organics Ltd (officially named National Cooperative Organics Ltd), has been set up under his ministry for packaging and marketing of organic farm products. The minister insisted a strong cooperative sector denotes being 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the truest sense. Shah said there are 1.18 lakh members in the sector and his government had resolved several pending issues of the cooperation department, set up in July 2021.  "Tax worth Rs 46,000 crore of sugar mills has been reduced. New godowns have been set up, loans have been disbursed, steps have been taken for ethanol blending (as part of energy security push)," he opined. Ethanol, a byproduct of sugarcane processing, can be mixed with petrol, cutting down on fossil fuel consumption and reducing harmful carbon emissions. Shah hit out at Pawar saying when he was the Union Agriculture Minister for ten years, the cooperative sector was under his jurisdiction. "What have you done for the sector... did you resolve the tax issues, form model bylaws regarding tax?' he asked.  The Ministry of Cooperation was created as a separate entity by the Modi government in July 2021.

 

The ministry is responsible for providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

More From This Section

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya

Looks like PM has made up his mind to make rupee hit a century: Congress

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Pure politics behind removal of security cover, says Arvind Kejriwal

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Lone Manipur JD(U) MLA affirms support to BJP-led NDA govt in state

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Unemployment rising on govt's wrong policies, Budget must give relief: Cong

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Wayanad rehabilitation: No assistance from the Centre yet, says Kerala CM

Topics : Amit Shah Sharad Pawar agriculture economy agriculture in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon