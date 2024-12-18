Business Standard
Home / Politics / Amit Shah's remarks reflect BJP's old mentality, says Ambedkar's grandson

Amit Shah's remarks reflect BJP's old mentality, says Ambedkar's grandson

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc staged a protest in Parliament premises demanding Shah's apology for his remarks on B R Ambedkar which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar

Amit Shah, Home Minister

He said Shah's statement has brought the same old mentality of BJP to the fore. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Babasaheb Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar alleged on Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the father of the Constitution reflected the BJP's "same old mentality".

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc staged a protest in Parliament premises demanding Shah's apology for his remarks on B R Ambedkar which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

The Congress also demanded that Shah apologise publicly and in Parliament.

"Before the BJP came into existence, its forerunners Jan Sangh and RSS had opposed Babasaheb while the Constitution was being adopted," Prakash Ambedkar, who heads Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, told reporters in Pune.

 

He said Shah's statement has brought the same old mentality of BJP to the fore.

"There is nothing new in the statement. They are not able to execute their old plans. Not because of Congress, but because of Babasaheb Ambedkar and they will continue to sulk," said Prakash Ambedkar.

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong blames 'myopic' policies for India Inc's refusal to invest, hike wages

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

ONOE Bill: Priyanka Gandhi among four Congress members to be on House panel

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC reviews Delhi polls preparedness, meets leaders from political parties

Siddaramaiah

Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, extension of RSS ideology: Siddaramaiah

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

Prakash Ambedkar, meanwhile, demanded a Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of Somnath Suryawanshi who allegedly died in judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with violence in Parbhani city over the desecration of the replica of the Constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

kharge

Ambedkar row: Kharge takes 'Manusmriti' dig at Shah, demands resignation

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Amit Shah's Ambedkar remark sparks chaos, Congress demands resignation

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Law minister Meghwal slams Congress for not giving Ambedkar his due

indian constitution

Indian Constitution turns 75: How it became world's longest-written charter

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE: Since yesterday, Congress has been presenting facts in distorted way, I condemn it, says Shah

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Ambedkar B R Ambedkar mallikarjun kharge Congress BJP Dalits Dalits in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon