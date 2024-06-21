Business Standard
Bhagyalaxmi temple to become golden temple if BJP voted to power: Sanjay

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar attributed the success of BJP in Telangana to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of BJP activists

BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar, Telangana. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has promised to transform the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar here into a 'golden temple" if the BJP comes to power in Telangana. Addressing reporters after offering prayers at the temple late on Thursday night, he said he was appointed as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and the BJP got a favourable atmosphere in the state due to the blessings of the Goddess.
He attributed the success of BJP in Telangana to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of BJP activists.
Sanjay Kumar thanked the people for their support in the Lok Sabha polls and vowed to work for the development of his constituency.
He visited the temple along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy after they were felicitated Thursday night by the party leaders on their success in the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP had won eight of the 17 LS seats in Telangana.
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

