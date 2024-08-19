Andhra govt must review PLI scheme implementation: BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to review the implementation of Centre's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the state.

Dinakar claimed that just one or two entities from the southern state had availed PLI scheme under previous YSRCP government to manufacture high-capacity solar photo-voltaic modules for promoting green energy.

He further said the central government introduced the PLI scheme to promote 'Make in India' under Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) programme.

At this point, we request the present state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to review the PLI scheme, Dinakar told PTI.