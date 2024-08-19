Business Standard
Pawar slams PM's 'one nation, one election' pitch during I-Day speech

Pawar slams PM's 'one nation, one election' pitch during I-Day speech

The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision, Pawar said

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address.

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in which the latter pitched for 'one nation, one election'.
Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi had said frequent elections were creating hurdles in the progress of the nation and asserted "the country has to come forward for one nation, one election".

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "PM Modi was insisting on holding all elections simultaneously but the very next day, there is announcement of three different poll dates for three different states.

The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision." The Election Commission last week announced the poll schedule for Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir. Asked if Maharashtra polls may be held in December due to the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and if there was chance of President's Rule in the state, Pawar said it was a question that must be directed towards the Election Commission.

Queried about the Eknath Shinde government providing funds for schemes like Ladki Bahin, while those to provide scholarships to students etc are languishing due to lack of money, Pawar said.

"There is no provision of funds for various pending schemes and scholarships but amidst this new schemes that create financial burden are being introduced. I hope the CM and his colleagues will present their stand on this."

Asked about Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's statement on not wanting to contest polls anymore, the opposition stalwart said everyone has the right to take such a decision.

But, Pawar added, he did not know what the deputy CM exactly meant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day Sharad Pawar one nation one election BJP

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

