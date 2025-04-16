Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amit Shah never spoke of coalition government, says AIADMK's Palaniswami

What was declared on April 11 by Shah was that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win the polls and a government shall be formed, Palaniswami said, adding it does not denote a coalition government

If effect, Palaniswami ruled out the scope for sharing power with the BJP if the alliance wins polls. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a coalition government in the state if the alliance led by his party, in which the BJP is the key constituent, wins the 2026 Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami, answering a question, said that Union Minister Amit Shah had never said that there would be an AIADMK-BJP coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

"He did not say that (a coalition government)," Palaniswami said. The relevant issue had been misunderstood by the media, which makes "tricks," Palaniswami alleged and requested the media to drop its "tricks."  What was declared on April 11 by Shah was that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win the polls and a government shall be formed, Palaniswami said, adding it does not denote a coalition government.

 

If effect, Palaniswami ruled out the scope for sharing power with the BJP if the alliance wins polls.

The AIADMK top leader said Shah also made it categorical that the alliance would be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and as regards Tamil Nadu, it would be helmed by him. "You must understand, the matter is clear," he said.

Reacting to Palaniswami's comment, BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagenthran said Amit Shah and Palaniswami would together take a decision on the matter and he underscored that the negotiation itself for firming up the alliance was held by his party's national leadership.

In Tamil Nadu, though the DMK and AIADMK had always formed electoral alliances, they had never shared power with their allies.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

