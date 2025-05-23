Friday, May 23, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC stay on TASMAC probe not a clean chit to DMK: AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan

This is an interim stay by the SC, there is nothing big to cheer about, it is not a judgement, it is just an observation, he said.

The top court's decision came on an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court's decision to dismiss its plea.(Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

After the Supreme Court stayed the investigation against TASMAC, a state-owned organisation that oversees the selling of liquor in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said on Thursday that the interim stay is "not a clean chit by SC" to DMK.

"This is an interim stay by the SC, there is nothing big to cheer about, it is not a judgement, it is just an observation. This interim stay can be vacated at any point of time. Supreme Court has not given a clean chit to DMK in this liquor scam of TASMAC. Nothing big to cheer about," Sathyan told ANI in Chennai.

 

Earlier today, the Supreme Court stayed the ongoing investigation undertaken by the ED (Directorate of Enforcement) against TASMAC. The bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai also notified the ED and remarked that the federal agency is crossing all limits.

"ED is crossing all limits. It (ED's probe) can be against individuals. It can't be against organisations", the CJI said during the hearing.

The top court's decision came on an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court's decision to dismiss its plea, which had challenged the raids conducted by the ED at various premises owned by TASMAC in connection with an alleged Rs 1000 crores scam.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for State of Tamil Nadu appearing, submitted that the state itself had registered 41 FIRs against liquor outlet operators between 2014 and 2021 over allegations of corruption.

Further, he stated that it was only in 2025 that the Enforcement Directorate entered the scene, conducting raids at the TASMAC Headquarters and seizing the phones and electronic devices of several officials.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for TASMAC submitted that taking away of phones of the organisations' officials is a violation of their privacy. Sibal, also urged the court to restrict ED from using data that they have taken from phones.

During the hearing, the top-court questioned Additional Solicitor General of India SV Raju, who appeared for ED, against the federal agency's conduct with regard to the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

