AP assembly adjourned amid protests by TDP MLAs over Naidu's arrest

As soon as the question hour commenced to discuss the estimates of Relief and Rehabilitation to Mulapeta Port, the TDP MLAs rushed to the Speaker's podium and surrounded Tammineni Sitaram

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

In response, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said many protesting TDP MLAs are experienced, and are not maintaining decorum | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly was on Friday adjourned briefly following continued protests by the opposition TDP which demanded the release of its leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in jail in connection with a corruption case.
As soon as the question hour commenced to discuss the estimates of Relief and Rehabilitation to Mulapeta Port, the TDP MLAs rushed to the Speaker's podium and surrounded Tammineni Sitaram.
They raised slogans demanding withdrawal of cases registered against the former CM and sought discussion on the matter.
In response, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said many protesting TDP MLAs are experienced, and are not maintaining decorum.
He noted that in a democracy there are established procedures to protest and warned the TDP leaders that the ruling party legislators can also respond in a similar manner.
Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the sessions for nearly 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu pointed out that the opposition party MLAs were only trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House though the treasury members were ready to deliberate on any subject.
When the House reassembled after adjournment, TDP legislators continued their protests while Narasapuram MLA and YSRCP chief whip M. Prasada Raju flagged that a couple of opposition party legislators were recording videos in the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh TDP Telugu Desam Party

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

