Arvind Kejriwal announces sports club in every village of Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal announces sports club in every village of Punjab

He lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for inspiring youth by highlighting the lives of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs instilling a sense of patriotism and purpose among them

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Garhshankar
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said sports clubs in every village across Punjab will be set up to engage youth in constructive activities and steer them away from the menace of drugs.

Addressing the youth leaders during the youth club leadership programme through a video conference here, Kejriwal emphasised that these clubs will be equipped with ultra-modern sports facilities providing young people with opportunities to excel in athletics and other disciplines.

He lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for inspiring youth by highlighting the lives of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs instilling a sense of patriotism and purpose among them.

 

The former Delhi chief minister expressed hope that the three-day leadership training programme would produce a new wave of young game changers who will play a pivotal role in the state's war against drugs.

Recalling AAP's initiatives in Delhi for youth engagement, he said the Business Blasters Programme for students of classes 11th and 12th was successful in fostering entrepreneurial skills.

Kejriwal said that business leadership is in the blood of Punjabis' and youth should harness their untapped potential in sports and enterprise for a brighter future.

He assured full support and cooperation to the youth of the state for this noble initiative and said that no stone will be left unturned.

He said the AAP is committed to youth empowerment and drug eradication by combining sports, education and rehabilitation to build a healthier society.

The day is not far when these youth leaders, NGOs and other stakeholders will make sure that Punjab emerges as a drug-free and progressive state. He said he firmly believes that youth is full of unbounded energy which needs to be channelled in a proper direction due to which youth clubs have an important role to play in society.

He said it is heartening that the Punjab government is systematically promoting activities to channel the energies of youth into avenues of self-development and activities that show the value of team spirit.

He said that the youth clubs have been constituted to groom youth having varied talents such as - team building, zeal to help the less privileged by including them in activities, promotion of sports and physical fitness, passion to preserve nature and environment, promotion of folk dances, singing, art and craft and entrepreneurship, to name a few important areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Arvind Kejriwal Punjab Bhagwant Mann

First Published: May 04 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

