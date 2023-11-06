Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP, Congress, claims, AAP offering hope to people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally in the INDIA bloc- Congress and added that people want to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because it offers hope.

Kejriwal said while addressing the AAP Haryana office bearers' oath ceremony in Haryana's Rohtak.

"I can say this with the challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part of the size of the Aam Aadmi Party," CM Kejriwal said.

The AAP convenor argued that an organisation is formed when people have hopes from that organisation.

"If the Congress or the BJP would go to any village and ask people to join them, no one would come forward. But when an AAP worker goes to a village and asks people to join them, even the children in every house say that they want to join the AAP. Why?" Kejriwal asked.

"People have hope from the AAP," CM Kejriwal added.

In a scathing attack at the BJP-led Centre, Kejriwal accused BJP of providing protection to individuals who commit crimes and by also allowing the corrupt politicians to join the BJP. He argued that the real corrupt individuals are those who join the BJP out of fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while those caught and jailed by the ED are not necessarily corrupt.

On the matter related to the arrest of AAP leaders in the Delhi excise policy case, Kejriwal said, "You can commit whatever crime you want and then join their (BJP) party to get protection. Who is corrupt? The one caught and jailed by the ED is not corrupt; the real corrupt is that who went to the BJP fearing the ED".

"The one who is sent to jail by the ED but has not joined the BJP yet, then that person is 'kattar' honest," CM Kejriwal said.

State Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in BJP-ruled state after next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The ED had summoned the Delhi CM for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy case, in which former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody. However, Kejriwal skipped the summons by the ED.

On Thursday, the Delhi CM demanded that the ED withdraw its notice summoning him for questioning, claiming that it was "illegal and politically motivated".

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.