Mahadev aap ran under patronage of Bhupesh Baghel's police: Amit Malviya

Days after the ED claimed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was paid Rs 508 crore by the promoters of the Mahadev betting app, the BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday said the former was aware of the scam.

He claimed that the betting app ran under the patronage of "Bhupesh Baghel's police", adding that several police officers also "collaborated" in the scam.

His remarks came days after the Enforcement Directorate said a person, identified as Asim Das, was sent from the UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for the election expenses of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh.

The central agency added that the arrested person, Asim Das, confessed that Rs 508 crore has been so far paid to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister by Mahadev app promoters.

"Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was in the know of the Mahadev aap scam. Not just he knew, but as per information in public domain, he has received as much as 508 crore, so far. Baghel's claim that Chattisgarh police acted against Mahadev aap is bogus," Malviya posted from his official handle on X.

"On the contrary, testimony of policemen reveals that they filed FIR for extortion and arrested low level operators and punters. Chattisgarh police didn't name either Saurabh Chandrakar or Ravi Uppal, the main accused, in any of the FIRs or chargesheet. They didn't even issue RCN or request extradition, both in their powers," he added in his post.

He said the betting app ran under the patronage of Chhattisgarh police.

"It is only after central investigating agencies stepped in, the two were named as accused, NBW issued and RCN sent to Interpol. Property worth 450 crore seized and extradition process started. Police has all the power to recommend shutting down of websites to Cdot, under Sec 69A of the IT Act. But no request was made by the Chattisgarh police. ED made the request. But since Mahadev panels work mostly on closed WhatsApp and Telegram groups, they can't be centrally blocked. Mahadev aap ran under the patronage of Bhupesh Baghel's police with several policemen having collaborated," Malviya added in his post.

"Even SP Abhishek Pallav was seen in a sting accepting that many Chhattisgarh policemen are operating panels. Bhupesh Baghel is in the dock and he knows it," he added X.

However, Baghel denied the charges against him.

Asked about ED's claims, CM Baghel on Friday said "there cannot be a bigger joke than this", adding that the BJP wants to contest the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls with the help of its 'agencies'.

"Can there be a bigger joke? If today I catch hold of someone and ask him to take PM Modi's name, will they (ED) interrogate him? It has become very easy to destroy someone's reputation," Baghel said.