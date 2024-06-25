Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Atishi's hunger strike over water crisis ends after hospitalisation: AAP

Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital after she was hospitalised early Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.
At a press conference here, Singh said Atishi's health deteriorated after being on fast for nearly five days. Her blood sugar level dropped to 36 mg/dL and she was admitted to the LNJP Hospital around 3.45 am, he added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The MP said doctors insisted on her hospitalisation and even warned that her life could be in peril.
Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped, he said.
The AAP MP said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Delhi with its rightful share of water from Haryana. The issue will also be raised by AAP and its political allies, he added.
In the last three weeks, Delhi's share in the Yamuna was reduced by Haryana by 100 MGD. However, it has started increasing over the last two days and the shortfall is only 90 MGD now, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Marlena AAP government Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government Delhi Water crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon