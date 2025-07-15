Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Balasore student death: Rahul says country wants answers not PM's silence

Balasore student death: Rahul says country wants answers not PM's silence

Gandhi's remarks came after the Odisha college student, who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor, died at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

This is not suicide, it is an organised murder by the system, Gandhi alleged. (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Odisha college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor died, and said the daughters of the country are burning and dying while the PM is sitting silent.

Gandhi said the country does not want the PM's silence, it wants answers.

His remarks came after the Odisha college student, who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor, died at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

The second-year integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, died on Monday night, after fighting for her life for three days.

 

She took the extreme step on Saturday over alleged inaction against the professor and suffered 95 per cent burns.

Also Read

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoys views of Earth from the cupola

Highlights: Dragon spacecraft successfully undocks from International Space Station

Herald House

National Herald case: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet cognisance

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

With ambition rising, Congress struggles to hold young leaders close

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Kharge accuse BJP of poll manipulation in Bihar; slam ECI

The site after several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river when a portion of a four-decade-old bridge collapsed. | PTI Photo

Highlights: Crushing of articulation joints caused Mahisagar bridge to collapse, says minister

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the death of a daughter fighting for justice in Odisha is a "direct murder by the BJP system".

That brave student raised her voice against sexual exploitation -- but instead of justice, she was threatened, harassed and humiliated repeatedly, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Those who were supposed to protect her, kept oppressing her, Gandhi said.

"Like every time, the BJP system kept protecting the accused - and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire," he said.

"This is not suicide, it is an organised murder by the system," Gandhi alleged.

"Modi ji, be it Odisha or Manipur - the daughters of the country are burning, breaking down, dying. And you? Are sitting silent. The country does not want your silence, it wants answers," the former Congress president said.

The daughters of India want security and justice, Gandhi added.

The woman was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. She was undergoing treatment in the ICU, Department of Burn Centre, according to officials.

"The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 pm on July 14," the Department of Burn Centre said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh

Parl discussed 1962 China invasion: Cong calls for border situation talks

Naib Tehsildar

BJP welcomes CAT stay on Urdu mandate for Naib Tehsildar posts in J&K

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah grappled by J&K cops as he tries to visit martyrs' grave

Mayawati

BSP's Mayawati takes jab at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'job promises'

Supreme Court

Shiv Sena symbol row: SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction plea in Aug

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon