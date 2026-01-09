Bengal guv flags constitutional breach by Mamata over ED raid interference

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose flagged legal and constitutional repercussions of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's action in allegedly obstructing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid in Kolkata at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC.

Speaking to ANI, CV Ananda Bose emphasised the gravity of Mamata Banerjee's actions, which he said are punishable under law and violate constitutional rights.

"Legal views were brought to my notice. First, preventing a public servant from the due discharge of his public functions is an offence under the BNS, punishable with imprisonment, a fine, or both. Second, intimidating or threatening a public servant from performing their duties is a graver offence, punishable with 2 years' imprisonment and a fine, or both. The third issue is Constitutional and serious," CV Ananda Bose said.

"A constitutional functionary is expected to facilitate implementation of the Constitution. The CM is a Constitutional authority. By doing this act, as they claim, she has violated the Constitutional rights to continue as the CM. I am keeping my ears and eyes open," he added.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee, along with the West Bengal Police, allegedly obstructed the ED at the I-PAC office and questioned the legality of their actions.

Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

Issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and Amit Shah, the Chief Minister dared him to come to West Bengal and fight her democratically. "If Amit Shah wants Bengal, then come, fight democratically, and win. Everyone must know what kind of operation has been carried out. Starting at 6:00 a.m., they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

Banerjee asserted that I-PAC was not a private organisation but an authorised team working for the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She alleged that the ED had confiscated sensitive documents, including data linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Countering the Chief Minister's allegations, the ED accused Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, director of I-PAC, during the ongoing search operation and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices.

"Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," the ED said, adding that her convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office, from where "Ms Banerjee, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence."

Clarifying its position, the ED said, "The search is evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment. No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards." It added that persons linked to the generation of coal smuggling proceeds, hawala operators and handlers were covered in the PMLA searches conducted on January 8, 2026.

This development in West Bengal has led to a sharp face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.