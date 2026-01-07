Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Did BJP-Congress, AIMIM tie-up for Maharashtra civic polls? Fadnavis reacts

Did BJP-Congress, AIMIM tie-up for Maharashtra civic polls? Fadnavis reacts

BJP has entered post-poll alliances with Congress and AIMIM in some Maharashtra civic bodies, triggering political backlash. Chief Minister Fadnavis denied approving such tie-ups and warned of action

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the recently concluded Maharashtra civic polls, a surprising story emerged - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entered into post-poll alliances with its rivals, including the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), to form governing majorities in some municipal councils. However, senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday clarified that such tie-ups were not approved by the party leadership.
 
“I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
 

Where did the BJP form post-poll alliances?

In Ambernath, the BJP reportedly joined hands with the Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of the 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi'. This effectively sidelined the BJP’s state-ally, the Shiv Sena, despite the Eknath Shinde-led group emerging as the single largest party.
 
In Akot town of Akola district, the BJP forged the 'Akot Vikas Manch' in alliance with the AIMIM, while also receiving support from a wide spectrum of parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the NCP, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, and the Prahar Janshakti Party led by Bachchu Kadu.

Why did the BJP align with its political rivals in Ambernath?

In Ambernath, the BJP lacked the numerical strength to independently run the 60-member civic body. While the Shiv Sena won 27 seats, just short of a majority, the BJP secured 14 seats, followed by the Congress with 12 and the NCP with four. The remaining seats went to independent candidates.

Also Read

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

What's happening in Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture by US forces?

cancer patient doctor

Why cervical cancer still kills one woman every two minutes worldwide

Dinakar - India Bryan Johnson

India's Bryan Johnson? Bengaluru founder, 23, begins health tracking

Jay Shah

ICC rejects Bangladesh request to shift T20 World Cup matches from India

scam, fraud, spam call

Getting insurance calls promising bonuses? It can wipe out your savings

 
To overcome the lack of a majority, the BJP initiated local-level talks with opposition parties. The post-poll understanding with the Congress and the NCP gave the alliance a combined strength of 31 seats, later rising to the support of 32 councillors.
 
As a result, BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule was elected mayor, backed by 16 BJP councillors, 12 from the Congress and four from the NCP, ensuring a clear majority in the civic body.
 
The three parties claimed the alliance was formed to ensure stable governance and protect the town’s interests.

How was the alliance structured in Akot municipal council?

In Akot, the BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with two seats still pending election. The AIMIM secured five seats. With backing from several other parties, the alliance’s total strength rose to 25 councillors.
 
BJP’s Maya Dhule was elected mayor, defeating AIMIM candidate Firozabi Sikandar Rana. BJP’s Ravi Thakur was appointed group leader, with all allies bound by the party whip.

How did the Shiv Sena react to the BJP’s move?

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena strongly criticised the alliances. Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar termed the move a betrayal of “coalition dharma” and said it ran contrary to the BJP’s national slogan of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”, reported PTI.
 
Kinikar alleged that while the BJP speaks of a Congress-free India at the national level, it partners with the Congress locally when power is at stake.
 
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also attacked the BJP, saying the developments in Akot and Ambernath showed the party’s “frivolous behaviour”. “The BJP can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power,” Raut said, reported PTI.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Amendments to Forest Act opened door for privatisation, says Congress

POLLS

Maharashtra civic polls: Delays and gaps hurting urban governancepremium

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Budget 2026-27 likely to signal new cooperative sector's ambitionpremium

Mamata, Hindutva

Ideology to identity: West Bengal's religious outreach turns politicalpremium

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

BJP to launch 'Choreder Panchali' to counter TMC's poll pitch in Bengal

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis BJP Congress Maharashtra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon