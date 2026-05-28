BJP appoints Harsh Malhotra Delhi unit chief in organisational reshuffle

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday appointed Union minister Harsh Malhotra as the party's Delhi unit president.

Virendra Sachdeva was serving as the party's Delhi unit president till now.

Nabin also announced presidents of the party's Haryana, Punjab and Tripura units, according to separate notifications issued by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

While Archana Gupta was appointed as BJP Haryana president, Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon was made the party's Punjab unit president.

BJP's Tripura MLA Abhishek Debroy has been appointed the party's state unit chief, according to the notification.

"All these appointments come into immediate effect," Singh said.