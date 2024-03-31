Sensex (    %)
                             
BJP being criticised across world over Kejriwal's arrest: Akhilesh at rally

While mounting an attack on the government over the issue of electoral bonds scheme, he said, This is a new invention... put ED, CBI, IT to work, and get as much donation as you like

Akhilesh Yadav

Top INDIA bloc leaders are attending the rally | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP is "worried" about losing power as he attacked the ruling party for "misusing" probe agencies to target the opposition.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the BJP is being "criticised" across the world for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Yadav, who arrived in the city for the INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila ground, told reporters at the airport, the "BJP is worried that it is going (out of power). While we (opposition leaders) are coming to Delhi today, the PM is going out of Delhi. This shows who is going out (of power)".
He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Meerut later in the day.
While mounting an attack on the government over the issue of electoral bonds scheme, he said, "This is a new invention... put ED, CBI, IT to work, and get as much donation as you like".
On Kejriwal's arrest, he claimed, "The BJP is being criticised across the world for arresting Arvind Kejriwal".
"It proves the government can do what it wants. Hemant Soren went to jail, Arvind Kejriwal went to jail... There are allegations on all opposition leaders, and the loot the BJP is doing in Uttar Pradesh, the way corruption is being done, would there be any action?" he said.
The opposition INDIA bloc is holding a 'Save Democracy' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, in what is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of arrest of Kejriwal just before Lok Sabha polls.
Top INDIA bloc leaders are attending the rally.

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

