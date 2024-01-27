Sensex (    %)
                        
People worried about unemployment but BJP busy diverting attention: Cong

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that in the last one year, the price of vegetables has increased by 15 to 60 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Hitting out at the Centre, the Congress on Saturday claimed that every second person in India is worried about "increasing inflation, economic recession, unemployment and conflicts" but the Modi government is busy "diverting" the attention of the country.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that in the last one year, the price of vegetables has increased by 15 to 60 per cent.
In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Under the 'mehngaai kaal' of 'ahankaracharya', one in three Indians is worried about losing his or her job this year, while 57 per cent are worried about inflation."

He added, "every second person in India is suffering under 'anyay kaal' and worried due to increase in inflation, economic recession, unemployment and conflicts, but the Modi government is busy diverting the attention of the country in its familiar style."

But the Congress will continue its struggle to give justice to the people, he asserted.
The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will start from Jalpaiguri Sunday afternoon, he said.
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has taken a pre-planned break after 12 continuous days and will resume on Sunday with a padyatra in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.
The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

