Delhi CM directs formation of monitoring cell for updates on infra work

Delhi CM directs formation of monitoring cell for updates on infra work

The chief minister sought cooperation and support from the officers in ensuring that the government achieves its targets as people have "high hopes" from it

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued several directives including one for formation of a monitoring cell for regular updates on ongoing infrastructure work in the city, officials said on Saturday.

In a recent meeting with top officers and heads of government departments, she also asked for weekly reports from them on various schemes, projects and programmes, they said.

The chief minister sought cooperation and support from the officers in ensuring that the government achieves its targets as people have "high hopes" from it. She expressed confidence that the bureaucracy will meet her expectations in working for the people, said a senior government officer.

 

Gupta directed Chief Secretary Dharmendra to set up a monitoring cell under him to strengthen supervison of infrastructure projects and furnish regular updates to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said the officer.

The BJP government in its first budget worth Rs one lakh crore for financial year 2025-26, tabled in the Assembly in March, has laid special emphasis on infra development in Delhi.

The budget doubled the capital expenditure of the government to Rs 28,000 crore in 2025-26, as compared to the previous financial year. An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been made to boost connectivity in the NCR region.

In the meeting, the Delhi CM also directed all the departments to set targets and frame timelines for completion of work in a time-bound manner, said another Delhi government officer.

"She asserted that budgetary limitations would not be any problem in any work, yet insisted on smart utilisation of the allocated funds," he said.

The chief minister directed all the administrative secretaries to prepare agenda items for the proposals of various departments to be placed before before the Council of Ministers, and stressed on timely implementation of Cabinet decisions, he said.

She also said that urgent matters requiring her approval should be promptly conveyed to her without any delay through the chief secretary, he said.

She also directed the chief secretary to submit updated progress reports to the CMO about various schemes, projects and programmes of different departments on a weekly basis, he added.

Further, she directed regular field visits by senior officers for effective implementation and supervision of projects, officials said.

She cited various deficiencies and shortcomings noticed by her during her visits of schools, hospitals and roads, and directed the officers to address those, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi government infrastructure

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

