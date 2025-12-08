Monday, December 08, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP has abandoned its responsibilities as Oppn in Karnataka: Priyank Kharge

BJP has abandoned its responsibilities as Oppn in Karnataka: Priyank Kharge

Speaking to reporters, Congress's Priyank Kharge took a dig at the BJP for remaining silent on matters that fall under the purview of the central government

Priyank Kharge (Photo: Wikipedia)

Priyank Kharge hits out at BJP in Karnataka. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Belagavi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday hit out at the BJP ahead of the Assembly session here, alleging that the party has abandoned its responsibilities as an opposition and was instead focusing only on trivial issues.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Suvarana Vidhana Soudha here, Kharge took a dig at the BJP for remaining silent on matters that fall under the purview of the central government.

Responding to a question that the BJP was going to target the Congress government in the session, Kharge said, "Let them do it. They have abandoned their responsibilities as an opposition."  "The MSP (Minimum Support Price) for maize was supposed to be given by the Central government. They are not asking about that. Similary, the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) for sugarcane is decided by the Centre," he said.

 

Kharge further claimed that the Centre owed Karnataka significant dues, but instead the BJP was raising irrelevant issues.

"They owe the state government Rs 13,000 crore in Jal Jeevan Mission. They (BJP) are not going to talk about that. They owe the 15th finance commission allocation for MGNREGA which is yet to come. They are only going to talk about the watches worn by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Sivakumar. That is the intellectual capacity of the opposition in Karnataka," he said.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reportedly wore similar Cartier watches when the former visited the latter's residence for breakfast on December 2 in Bengaluru, and the opposition BJP has been critical of the expensive watches and has raised questions about it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM takes Nehru's name in every debate: Gaurav Gogoi slams govt in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'

At 100 years, Vande Mataram saw India 'in chains of Emergency': PM Modi

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Opposition seeks govt statement on IndiGo disruptions, flights chaos

Revanth Reddy

Telangana: Young, hungry & restless in the bold chase for global capitalpremium

Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi, Investment

UP's $1 trillion target gathers steam as state revives transformation panelpremium

Topics : Priyank Kharge Karnataka BJP Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon