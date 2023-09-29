close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

CM Bhupesh Baghel launches scheme for pension to construction workers

Under this, construction workers who have been registered for ten years and have completed 60 years of age, will be given a pension assistance of Rs 1,500 per month for life

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched the Chief Minister Construction Workers Pension Assistance Scheme. Under this initiative, construction workers registered for ten years and completed 60 years of age will receive pension assistance of Rs 1,500 per month for life.

The Chhattisgarh government has directly transferred Rs 2.25 trillion into the accounts of beneficiaries under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

Under the scheme, 4 million people in the state have been lifted out of poverty over the last five years.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated, "Trust, development, and security are the foundational principles of the government. It is crucial to provide basic facilities in the remote areas of Chhattisgarh. The government aims to furnish villagers with essentials like ration, education, health, communication mediums, everyday items, employment, and livelihoods."

Congress leaders also released the third instalment of Rs 1,895 crore to 2,452,000 farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Under this scheme, the monthly pension will be directly deposited into the workers' bank accounts through direct benefit transfer.

Also Read: CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates state's first sugarcane-based ethanol plant

Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches schemes for safe travel for women

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress enlists social media influencers for campaign

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Cabinet clears proposal to procure more paddy

CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates state's first sugarcane-based ethanol plant


Earlier this week, Chief Minister Baghel launched the "Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana" with the goal of providing assistance for house construction to eligible beneficiaries across the state.

The scheme includes beneficiaries in need of housing but who are not eligible for the scheme according to the survey list from 2011, as the Union government conducted the socio-economic and caste census in that year. The Baghel government decided to carry out the "Chhattisgarh State Socio-Economic Survey 2023" from April 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

The survey covered 5,979,000 families, out of which 1,076,545 families were found to be without permanent housing and living in kutcha houses. To provide homes to these families, the Chief Minister announced the Rural Housing Justice Scheme in July of this year. He stated that the state government would bear the entire cost of implementing the scheme.
Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Assembly elections Government pension pension schemes BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon