Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Why is PM Modi running behind Chinese prez for talks: AIMIM's Owaisi

He said there should be a special session of parliament to discuss, among others, the alleged loss of land on India's border with China

Surat: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during a press conference, in Surat, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday attacked the BJP saying the ruling party should answer why PM Narendra Modi is "running behind the Chinese president for talks".
He said there should be a special session of parliament to discuss, among others, the alleged loss of land on India's border with China.
"It was leaked that China wanted to talk. Officially, MEA should have given a statement after the talks of PM Modi and XI Jinping that these talks were held. Chinese Foreign Ministry says that PM wanted to have talks. Later, foreign secretary says something else," he told reporters here.
He said he would like to ask the BJP as to why the PM is "running behind Chinese president for talks".
"Why is the PM keeping the country in the dark on what is happening on Ladakh border?," Owaisi asked.
"What is the reason why the Modi government is putting pressure on our brave military that some solution be accepted," he further asked.

Also Read

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress party announces 4 AICC coordinators

Chhattisgarh election: EC team arrives in Raipur to review poll preparation

Shivraj Chouhan announces Hanuman Lok project in Kamal Nath's home turf

Will raise issues of people of Ladakh in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan elections: Congress will return to the state says Sachin Pilot

Saying that our brave military has been confronting China's military from the high mountains for the past 40 months, he alleged that it would be shameful if we we have lost territory and if the BJP-led government is "bending before China".
"The 2,000 sq km that we have lost is not BJP's private property. That is our country's land. It is an integral part of our country's security," he said.
That is why he demands that a special session of Parliament be called, he added.
After the 1962 war, policy was decided that whenever something happens on the border, status quo ante should be be restored first and that is not happening, he claimed.
BJP should answer these questions, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Owaisi China BRICS BJP Politics

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon