Why is PM Modi running behind Chinese prez for talks: AIMIM's Owaisi

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday attacked the BJP saying the ruling party should answer why PM Narendra Modi is "running behind the Chinese president for talks".

He said there should be a special session of parliament to discuss, among others, the alleged loss of land on India's border with China.

"It was leaked that China wanted to talk. Officially, MEA should have given a statement after the talks of PM Modi and XI Jinping that these talks were held. Chinese Foreign Ministry says that PM wanted to have talks. Later, foreign secretary says something else," he told reporters here.

He said he would like to ask the BJP as to why the PM is "running behind Chinese president for talks".

"Why is the PM keeping the country in the dark on what is happening on Ladakh border?," Owaisi asked.

"What is the reason why the Modi government is putting pressure on our brave military that some solution be accepted," he further asked.

Saying that our brave military has been confronting China's military from the high mountains for the past 40 months, he alleged that it would be shameful if we we have lost territory and if the BJP-led government is "bending before China".

"The 2,000 sq km that we have lost is not BJP's private property. That is our country's land. It is an integral part of our country's security," he said.

That is why he demands that a special session of Parliament be called, he added.

After the 1962 war, policy was decided that whenever something happens on the border, status quo ante should be be restored first and that is not happening, he claimed.

BJP should answer these questions, he said.