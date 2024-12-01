Business Standard
BJP not heeding to Mohan Bhagwat's mandir-masjid advice, says Kharge

He also asked whether Bharatiya Janata Paryty (BJP) leaders will demolish structures, such as the Red fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar or Char Minar, which were constructed by Muslims

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the top BJP leadership on Sunday of trying to divide the society by holding surveys at every mosque in the country and said by doing so, the saffron party is disregarding the advice of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing a big rally organised by a federation of Dalits, minorities, tribals and OBCs at the Ramlila Maidan here, Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not letting people remain united or safe by allowing such surveys.

He also asked whether Bharatiya Janata Paryty (BJP) leaders will demolish structures, such as the Red fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar or Char Minar, which were constructed by Muslims.

 

Kharge's remarks came in the wake of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where a survey is being conducted at a mosque to ascertain whether a temple existed there years ago.

The Congress president also gave a call to Dalits, minorities and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to remain united as only then will they be able to achieve their goals of protecting the Constitution, democracy and their rights.

"We have to remain united at all costs. Modiji is not leaving any stone unturned to harm this unity and trying to divide the society and even castes," he alleged.

Calling for unity among the downtrodden, Kharge alleged that Modi is against common people as he hates them, adding that "our fight is against that hatred and that is why political power is important".

"A (court) judgment was given, which has opened a Pandora's box in the country. Now, surveys are being conducted everywhere, finding temples underneath mosques. Voices are growing in this regard. But in 2023, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat had said 'our aim was to construct a Ram temple and we should not find a Shivalay under every masjid'," the Congress chief said.

He said a law was enacted in 1991 to maintain the character of religious places, and asked why is the BJP trying to violate that.

"We are all one and that is what you want. Narendra Modi says 'ek hai to safe hain', but they are not letting anyone remain safe. The truth is that you are the one who are dividing us," Kharge said.

"Your leader is saying that now that the Ram temple has been constructed, there is no need to find a Shivalay in every masjid. Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah are not listening to their own leader, with whose support theyy have got power.... I feel Mohan Bhagwat says something in public but does not say anything to BJP leaders. That is why I feel they are double-faced," he said.

