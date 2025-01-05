Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP only national party not owned by any family but by workers: Fadnavis

BJP only national party not owned by any family but by workers: Fadnavis

There are only two parties the BJP and the Communist Party of India that are not owned by any family, he said

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the BJP is the only national party that is not owned by any family but by its workers.

Speaking at a party event, Fadnavis called BJP a democratic organisation. There are more than 2,300 registered parties in the country but those that are national parties can be counted on fingertips, he said.

There are only two parties the BJP and the Communist Party of India that are not owned by any family, he said.

Almost all of the 2,300 parties are privately owned, Fadnavis said.

The Communist Party of India is no longer a national party. But the BJP is the only national party that is owned by people and party workers. No leader owns the party and it has its own constitution, Fadnavis said. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is a national party.

 

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra received Rs 1.13 trn FDI in just 6 months in 2024-25: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Naxalism near its end, says Maha CM as 11 Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis asks transport department to use AI for road safety measures

Devendra Fadnavis

Beed sarpanch murder: CM Fadnavis asks CID to seize properties of accused

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Mandatory hi-security number plates in Maharashtra to cost Rs 531-879

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from humble beginnings, Fadnavis said the BJP is the only party where a boy who once sold tea becomes the CM (of Gujarat) and then the PM.

He said Modi had no relative in politics and no godfather, but could still reach the top position.

Narrating his own political journey, Fadnavis said he started at the booth level, became ward president and went on to become the CM thrice. This is possible only in the BJP. This is a party of people and party workers, he added.

He also launched the party's special membership drive in Nagpur. Fadnavis said BJP has enrolled 11 crore members that have been verified and it has become the world's largest political party.

The BJP has set the target of enrolling 1.5 crore members from Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters later, Fadnavis said the special membership drive is being held at 1 lakh booths across the state with an aim of enrolling 25 lakh members on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM Siddaramaiah challenges Kumaraswamy to prove corruption charges

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya, Shrinate

Congress slams BJP for Ramesh Bidhuri's sexist remark on Priyanka Gandhi

HD Kumaraswamy

K'taka govt likely finding excuses to halt guarantee schemes: Kumaraswamy

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari slams CM Mamata on blaming BSF for infiltration

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Ideology not a problem in politics, emptiness of thoughts is: Gadkari

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon