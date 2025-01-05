Business Standard

CM Siddaramaiah challenges Kumaraswamy to prove corruption charges

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy targeted the Siddaramaiah-led government and accused it of corruption and extracting commission

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM said the opposition's job is not only to make the allegations, they should also prove it with evidence and documents. (Photo: PTI)

Davangere (Karnataka)
Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

With Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accusing his government of corruption and ministers of extracting commission, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged the JD(S) leader to prove his allegations with evidence.

He said allegations should not be made without documents and proof.

"Let him prove it. Ask him to prove that 60 per cent commission is taking place and there is corruption. Let him prove it. Not just making allegations, one has to prove it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here, responding to a question.

He said the opposition's job is not only to make the allegations, they should also prove it with evidence and documents.

 

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy targeted the Siddaramaiah-led government and accused it of corruption and extracting commission, while alleging that ministers themselves are involved in this.

"Contractors supporting them (Congress party) are themselves saying that it (commission) has crossed 60 per cent and the earlier government was better... the loot is happening at PWD or irrigation departments. While getting contracts is one part, now even for allotment of houses, it seems money has to be paid...

"Earlier, small officers were involved, but now it is happening at Vidhana Soudha. Ministers have to be paid for release of houses...at every department percentage is fixed...," Kumaraswamy alleged as he highlighted the suicide of officials and contractors.

Asking Siddaramaiah to answer to his own conscience, the union minister further accused those around CM of indulging in looting of the state's and public resources. "...you (CM) will have to pay for it."  Responding to a question on this year's Budget priorities, the CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the Budget will be presented in March and he will speak about priorities when he begins the pre-budget consultation meetings.

On the recent hike in bus fares, Siddaramaiah said, bus fares have increased during all governments, considering the salaries of employees, the increase in diesel prices, the cost of purchase of new buses and also inflation.

He said, "Bus fares were increased long ago, and as we were told that all our road transport corporations are in distress, and as there was a long standing demand, we have increased."  Questioning whether there was no hike when BJP or Kumaraswamy was in power, the CM said, "Let them say they had not increased fares. Hasn't the central government increased railway fares?"  The revised bus fares, hiked by 15 per cent across the board, came into effect at midnight on Saturday, amidst stiff criticism from opposition parties and various sections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Kumaraswamy corruption cases Karnataka Karnataka government MUDA Scam

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

