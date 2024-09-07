Business Standard
Former MLA Balkaur Singh quits BJP in Haryana, plans to join Congress

Singh submitted his resignation to the BJP state president Mohanlal Badoli

The former MLA is set to join the Congress party after going to Delhi. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Former MLA Balkaur Singh resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana on Saturday and is planning to join Congress.
Singh submitted his resignation to the BJP state president Mohanlal Badoli and said that despite him supporting the party in difficult times, he has not gotten his due respect in the party.
"I have worked wholeheartedly for the party and kept the flag of BJP high in difficult circumstances, despite this, I did not get the respect in the organisation or a government post," said the former MLA.
Balkaur Singh further criticised the BJP candidate Rajendra Desujodha, said that former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had made serious allegations against the candidate in 2019.
 
"CM Manohal Lal had made serious allegations against him that he sells drugs, his family sells drugs, and even bullets were fired in the village. We did not know this before. The ticket given by the Bharatiya Janata Party is wrong. I have also asked the senior leaders of the party that he (Rajendra Desujodha) was rejected by calling him a drug smuggler, what are you saying about me? I and the people of my constituency are saddened by this," he added.
He further criticised the BJP for claiming that they will stop drug abuse in the state and seize property of drug smugglers, but there has been no action taken against the candidate. "Now let's see what action is taken against the candidate who has been made, what investigation of his property is done." the former MLA said.
The former MLA is set to join the Congress party after going to Delhi.
"Today, I will go to Delhi with my supporters under the leadership of former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja and join the Congress. I will continue to serve the people." the former MLA said.

Topics : Congress BJP Haryana

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

