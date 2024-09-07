J-K poll: BJP's manifesto includes Rs 18K for elderly women, 500K jobs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bhartiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The BJP has made 25 promises, focussing on women, youths, Kashmiri Pandits, restoring temples and wiping out terrorism. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina described the manifesto as a 'people's manifesto'. BJP, in its manifesto, focused on women-led development in Jammu and Kashmir. It promised to implement 'Maa Samman Yojana' to provide Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household in Jammu and Kashmir. It also promised to provide assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans.

Catering to the youth, the manifesto mentioned that the government will create 5 lakh employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir through Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Rozgar Yojana (PPNDRY).

BJP also said that it will provide Rs 3,000 yearly through DBT as travel allowance to college students under the 'Pragati Shiksha Yojana'.

BJP promised to distribute laptops and reimbursement of coaching fees to the tune of Rs 10,000 for 2 years and travel costs to examination centres for students preparing for competitive exams like JKPSC and UPSC.

BJP's manifesto also mentioned a rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits,

"The scheme will be very detailed. We will look for complete rehabilitation. Many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties. We have already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6,000 people," Amit Shah said about the scheme

BJP will provide Rs10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, comprising the existing Rs6,000 along with an additional Rs4,000.

The manifesto also mentioned reduced electricity tariffs, lowered by up to 50%, for agricultural activities, making it more affordable for farmers to operate irrigation pumps and other machinery

BJP also mentioned that they will undertake the reconstruction of Hindu temples and shrines under Rishi Kashyapa Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Drive.

Amit Shah further informed that they will give a 20% quota to Agniveers in J & K government jobs and police recruitment, and will follow the Jammu-Kashmir reservation policy without affecting the general quota. BJP assured that they are determined to build 10,000 km of new rural roads. BJP will also expedite the metro services in Jammu and Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, speaking during the launch of manifesto, assured that Article 370 is a thing of the past and will never return again.

"Now Article 370 has become a thing of past, it is not a part of the constitution. I have read the agenda of NC and seen the silent support of NC, but I want to make it clear, that article 370 is a thing of past and it'll never return again, we will not let that happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth It's the spirit of separatism that used to force youth towards terrorism," Amit Shah added.

PDP General Secretary Mehboob Beg described BJP's manifesto as 'another jumla'

"BJP manifesto is thier another 'Jumla'. There's no competition of BJP in 'Jumlabazi'. They had said that much rupees will go on people account, they had said they will provide employment to these lakh people. How many do get? In Kashmir people haven't gotten jobs. During the direct rule of Lt. governor, unemployment increased. Unfortunately, Jammu and Kashmir has ranked no 2 in unemployment because of them," Mehboob Beg said.

On the other hand, BJP J-K chief Ravindra Raina hailed the party's manifesto and termed it 'people's manifesto'.

"BJP's manifesto is people's manifesto. Daily wagers, home guards, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers; BJP will solve everyone's problems. Youth, government employees; BJP will solve their problems too because BJP will work with the mission of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishiwas'," Ravindra Raina said.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta called the manifesto a 'Sankalpa Patra'

"We call it Sankalp Patra instead of the manifesto as it is in the interest of the nation, state and society. It has been the history of the BJP, that we have done what we have we have said and we have also done what we haven't said," Kavinder Gupta said.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors. These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.