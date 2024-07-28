Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP-ruled states driven by 'antyoday', committed to welfare of citizens: HM

Modi, sources said, noted the efforts of the BJP-run governments to help different sections of society, especially the poor

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

He said this after attending a conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states here (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said BJP-ruled states are driven by the principle of "antyoday" and are committed to the welfare of every citizen.
He said this after attending a conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Attended the meeting of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today. The BJP-ruled states, under the leadership of Modi Ji, are driven by the principle of Antyoday and are committed to the welfare of every citizen," Shah wrote on 'X'.
During the conference, the prime minister discussed with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers a host of issues, with focus on ensuring that benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries.
Modi, sources said, noted the efforts of the BJP-run governments to help different sections of society, especially the poor.
"Our party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people," Modi said.
The "mukhyamantri parishad" organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives.

Also Read

News updates: One dead after flooding in UPSC coaching centre basement, rescue operations underway

Defamation case: Why Rahul Gandhi will appear in UP court despite bail

Ajit Pawar announces to go solo in upcoming Maharashtra local body polls

HM Shah chairs NCORD meeting, launches National Narcotics Helpline 'MANAS'

Andhra CM Naidu meets Amit Shah, briefs him on state's fiscal issues

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon