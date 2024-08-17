BJP will form govt for third time in Haryana with big mandate: CM Saini

Business Standard
In the last 10 years, Haryana scaled new heights in terms of development in each sector, he claimed (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Asserting the BJP is completely ready for the Haryana Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said his party will form the government for a third time in the state with a big mandate.
The Election Commission on Friday announced that assembly polls in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4.
Addressing the media here after the Cabinet meeting, Saini said that he welcomed the announcement of the assembly elections in Haryana.
"We are completely ready for the elections. The BJP will form the government for a third time in Haryana with a big mandate," he added.
Saini said the BJP government in Haryana undertook overall development in the state without any bias.
In the last 10 years, Haryana scaled new heights in terms of development in each sector, he claimed.

Targeting the opposition Congress, Saini asked that it would be better to give details about their works to the people of the state rather than "speaking lies".
"What have they done? They (opposition) are spreading lies," he alleged.
The chief minister urged the people of Haryana to teach the Congress a lesson for its "lies".
Saini also appealed to the voters of Haryana to participate in the festival of democracy in a big way.
Responding to a question on wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Saini said that he welcomed her upon her arrival to India.
"She is our daughter and we are proud of her," he said.
Phogat on Saturday received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside Delhi's IGI airport, showing immense solidarity with her.
Phogat faced a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final.

Haryana BJP Congress Assembly elections

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

