Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voting on Oct 1, counting Oct 4

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voting on Oct 1, counting Oct 4

The Election Commission of India announced key dates for state Assembly polls in Haryana. Check details here

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Elections 2024

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India announced that Haryana will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on October 1, 2024, on Friday. This election will coincide with the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with the counting of votes for both states scheduled for October 4, 2024.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Election schedule  

Date of gazette notification: September 5 (Thursday)
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Last date for nominations: September 12 (Thursday)
Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13 (Friday)
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: September 16 (Monday)
Date of polls: October 1 (Tuesday)
Counting of votes: October 4 (Friday)

More From This Section

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly elections 2024: Voting from Sept 18-Oct 1; check details here

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

J-K Assembly polls from Sept 18; Haryana votes on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

Election Commission of India

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

EC in J-K

EC team in J-K to meet political parties, review state's poll preparations

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Maharashtra polls: MNS to contest Worli seat against Aaditya Thackeray


Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Assembly seats

Haryana is divided into 22 districts with a total of 90 Assembly seats. Of these, 73 are general seats and 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). There are no seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voter demographics

The state has a voter base of approximately 20.1 million people, with 10.6 million male voters and 9.5 million female voters. Haryana also has a significant number of young voters, with around 4.1 million individuals aged 20-29.

Additionally, there are about 452,000 first-time voters, 150,000 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 10,321 centenarians, 255 voters above the age of 85, and 459 third-gender voters.

Haryana Assembly election 2019 results

The last Legislative Assembly election in Haryana was held on 21st October 2019, with a voter turnout of 68.20 per cent.

The results, announced on October 24, 2019, led to a hung Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 40 seats, while the Congress secured 31 seats. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) emerged with 10 seats.

Smaller parties, including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party, each won one seat, while independent candidates claimed seven seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) did not win any seats.

Despite the initial indecision, the BJP formed a coalition government with the JJP, and Manohar Lal Khattar continued as Chief Minister.

Also Read

Bhupinder Hooda

Congress capable of winning on its own in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Election Commission, ECI

Ensure level playing field during Assembly polls: EC to Haryana officials

Sunita Kejriwal, Sunita, Kejriwal wife

Vote for AAP to build new Haryana: Sunita Kejriwal at Hisar rally

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

Haryana Cabinet gives nod to buy 10 more crops at minimum support price

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Give AAP a chance in Haryana Assembly polls: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Topics : Election Commission of India Haryana election Haryana State assembly polls state elections Election Commission Indian elections Elections in India BJP Congress BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon