Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

BJP will not back off, will give befitting response to Cong: Vijayendra

"There is no example of BJP workers backing off from any struggle or agitation. It is in the blood of our party workers, there is no question of fearing and running away," Vijayendra said

B Y Vijayendra

B Y Vijayendra

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday said his party workers will not back off from agitations against the ruling Congress and will give a befitting response to the ruling party in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He also said he would strive to strengthen the party right from the booth level.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP on Friday had appointed Vijayendra, the younger son of veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, as its state unit president. He was until now the state vice-president of the party.
"There is no example of BJP workers backing off from any struggle or agitation. It is in the blood of our party workers, there is no question of fearing and running away," Vijayendra said in response to a question about party workers allegedly not coming forward to take part in agitations due to the fear of the Congress government booking cases against them.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Let Congress people be how ever vociferous they are, our workers will organise the party, going beyond such things, and we will give a befitting response in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

The newly appointed state BJP chief began his activities on the first day, by visiting the residence of the party's booth president at Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment here.
Pointing out that there are a total of 58,282 booths in Karnataka, Vijayendra said, aimed at strengthening the party at booth level, he was first visiting the residence of a booth president.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda believe in the idea that -- the party will win the country, if it wins booths -- he said, "So, by visiting the residence of Gandhi Nagar booth president, we have taken a step towards strengthening all the 58,282 booths in the state."

Expressing happiness about visiting the house of a loyal party worker and a booth president, on the first day after his appointment as state BJP chief, Vijayendra said, several party stalwarts have grown to the level where they are today, starting as booth president.

Also Read

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies of Cardiac arrest

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

Two Assam Congress leaders resign from party, likely to join BJP

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

Prepare legal, regulatory framework to deal with deepfakes: Congress

Congress announces 'Tulsi Yatra' to protest 'mismanagement' at Puri temple

Won't campaign in poll-bound states: Sukhu returns to Shimla post treatment

Cong calls itself hero' but it's zero' in doing development: Rajnath Singh

Time to usher back era of people-centric governance across India: Rahul

The 47-year-old, who is the first-time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district replaces Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, who had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year in view of the impending Assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Karnataka

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Choti Diwali 2023 WishesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon