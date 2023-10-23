India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for exemplary leadership: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former vice president and Rajasthan chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth centenary on Monday, saying India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards its progress.

"Today is a very special day -- it is the 100th birth anniversary of the respected statesman Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi said on X.

The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide.

He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with Shekhawat on the microblogging website.

"Bhairon Singh Ji was a visionary leader and effective administrator. He distinguished himself as an excellent Chief Minister, taking Rajasthan to new heights of progress. What stood out was his emphasis on ensuring a better quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women of Rajasthan. He initiated numerous measures to further rural development," he said in a series of posts on X.

As the vice president, Shekhawat played an instrumental role in enhancing India's democratic fabric, the prime minister said, adding that his tenure is remembered for its commitment to furthering the standards of parliamentary debates and discussions.

Shekhawat's wit and humour are also remembered with great joy, he said.

"I have countless memories of interacting with Bhairon Singh Ji. This included the times when I was working for the party organisation and during the Ekta Yatra in the early 1990s. Whenever I would meet him, I would learn so much about aspects like water conservation, poverty alleviation and more," Modi said.

He added that after becoming the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, he was fortunate to receive Shekhawat's constant support since the latter became the vice president in 2002.

Shekhawat attended the 2005 Vibrant Gujarat summit and praised the work of his government, Modi said. "He had even released a book penned by me -- Aankh Aa Dhanya Che," the prime minister added.

Also Read Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt: Raje responds to Gehlot India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam PM Modi losing respect within his party, may face revolt: Ashok Gehlot Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani society scam: Shekhawat BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan Kamal Nath given franchise of Madhya Pradesh Congress, says Shivraj Chouhan AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections MNF will retain power, bag more than 25 seats: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Congress to announce 'guarantees' in Rajasthan, similar to Karnataka

"Today, we reiterate our commitment to realising the vision of Bhairon Singh Ji for our nation and to ensure that every Indian leads a life of dignity as well as receives numerous opportunities to shine and enrich India's growth," he said.

Shekhawat was the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister in Rajasthan and is credited with building the party to prominence in the western state.

Personable, friendly and politically astute, Shekhawat enjoyed the respect and warmth of politicians across ideological divides and his legacy endures in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 25.