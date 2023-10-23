close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for exemplary leadership: PM

He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with Shekhawat on X, the microblogging website

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former vice president and Rajasthan chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth centenary on Monday, saying India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards its progress.
"Today is a very special day -- it is the 100th birth anniversary of the respected statesman Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi said on X.
The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide.
He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with Shekhawat on the microblogging website.
"Bhairon Singh Ji was a visionary leader and effective administrator. He distinguished himself as an excellent Chief Minister, taking Rajasthan to new heights of progress. What stood out was his emphasis on ensuring a better quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women of Rajasthan. He initiated numerous measures to further rural development," he said in a series of posts on X.
As the vice president, Shekhawat played an instrumental role in enhancing India's democratic fabric, the prime minister said, adding that his tenure is remembered for its commitment to furthering the standards of parliamentary debates and discussions.
Shekhawat's wit and humour are also remembered with great joy, he said.
"I have countless memories of interacting with Bhairon Singh Ji. This included the times when I was working for the party organisation and during the Ekta Yatra in the early 1990s. Whenever I would meet him, I would learn so much about aspects like water conservation, poverty alleviation and more," Modi said.
He added that after becoming the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, he was fortunate to receive Shekhawat's constant support since the latter became the vice president in 2002.
Shekhawat attended the 2005 Vibrant Gujarat summit and praised the work of his government, Modi said. "He had even released a book penned by me -- Aankh Aa Dhanya Che," the prime minister added.

Also Read

Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt: Raje responds to Gehlot

India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam

PM Modi losing respect within his party, may face revolt: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani society scam: Shekhawat

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

Kamal Nath given franchise of Madhya Pradesh Congress, says Shivraj Chouhan

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

MNF will retain power, bag more than 25 seats: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Congress to announce 'guarantees' in Rajasthan, similar to Karnataka

"Today, we reiterate our commitment to realising the vision of Bhairon Singh Ji for our nation and to ensure that every Indian leads a life of dignity as well as receives numerous opportunities to shine and enrich India's growth," he said.
Shekhawat was the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister in Rajasthan and is credited with building the party to prominence in the western state.
Personable, friendly and politically astute, Shekhawat enjoyed the respect and warmth of politicians across ideological divides and his legacy endures in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi Politics India Prime Minister

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVEMizoram Assembly elections LIVEDisney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEPAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon