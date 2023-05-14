close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP wins big in Ayodhya-Mathura-Varanasi municipal polls amid makeover

The makeover of religious cities, including Ayodhya and Mathura, along with the push to religious tourism, has already reaped rich dividends for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh

IANS Lucknow
BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The makeover of religious cities, including Ayodhya and Mathura, along with the push to religious tourism, has already reaped rich dividends for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not only managed to retain its strongholds in the religious cities of Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan but also improved its victory margin on the mayoral seats here.

In Ayodhya, the BJP's mayoral candidate Mahant Girishpati Tripathi polled 77,494 votes, defeating his nearest rival Ashish Pandey of the Samajwadi Party (SP) by 35,638 votes. Pandey secured 41,856 votes.

Despite traders' opposition to the road widening project in Ayodhya, for which a large number of shops had to be demolished, the BJP candidate considerably improved the party's victory margin of 3,601 votes that the party secured in the 2017 civic polls.

During this year's campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went twice to Ayodhya.

Adityanath had told voters at an election rally in Ayodhya, that, "Any devotee of Ram emerging victorious in Ayodhya in this festival of democracy will create a good impression. But if the person who fired at the devotees of Ram gets votes, it will send the wrong message."

Also Read

LIVE: BJP wins 16 of 17 mayoral posts in UP, CM Adityanath hails verdict

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls: BJP wins Ayodhya mayor election

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

Corrupt system under previous govts halted Mathura's development: UP CM

Will the South write the script of Congress' revival one more time?

Naveen steers clear of Oppn unity; Cong says it's to keep agencies out

Telangana BJP to hold 'Hindu Ekta Yatra'; Assam CM to participate

Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

The obvious reference was to the Samajwadi Party government that had ordered firing at 'kar sevaks' in 1991 during the Ayodhya movement.

Similarly in Mathura-Vrindavan, the BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Agarwal secured 1,45,720 votes while his nearest rival Raja Mohatshim Ahmed of the Bahujan Samaj Party got 35,191 votes.

Agarwal won by a margin of 1,10,529 votes.

In the 2017 civic polls, BJP's victory margin for the mayoral seat in Mathura-Vrindavan was just 22,108 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also won a majority in the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) house.

It not only won the mayoral election with an impressive margin, but also secured 62 out of the 100 seats of corporators in the house.

As per ward-wise list of victorious corporator candidates, the BJP candidates won in 62 wards while 16 Independents also secured berths

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Mathura Ayodhya Varanasi Municipal polls

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Will the South write the script of Congress' revival one more time?

Congress
3 min read

Naveen steers clear of Oppn unity; Cong says it's to keep agencies out

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
3 min read

Telangana BJP to hold 'Hindu Ekta Yatra'; Assam CM to participate

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

Congress
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

Congress
4 min read

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results
4 min read

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon