close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of party leader Rahul Gandhi's hard work and this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of party leader Rahul Gandhi's hard work and this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The people of Karnataka have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP, which had toppled the Congress government in the state, the chief minister said.

Gehlot was speaking at a 'Mahangai Rahat' camp in Jodhpur's Bilara. He also visited similar camps in Pali and Nagaur districts.

The Congress has won 135 seats in Karnataka and is leading in one, well past the majority mark of 113. The BJP won 65 seats, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission's website.

The huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work, Gehlot said, adding this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The BJP came to power in the state by toppling the Congress-JD(S) government, he said.

Also Read

Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?

Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

K'taka polls: Cong, CPI(M) say results show public sentiment against BJP

Thank people for giving us an opportunity to serve them: Amit Shah

Cong to hold K'taka legislature party meeting on Sunday, decision on CM

Karnataka polls: BJP accepts people's mandate with humility, says Nadda

"The people of Karnataka taught a befitting lesson to the BJP in this election. The BJP does it (topple governments) in every state. They did it in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," he said.

It also tried to do so in Rajasthan but "we somehow managed to save our government", he added.

People have now understood that the BJP is pulling down democratically chosen governments, Gehlot said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Assembly elections Ashok Gehlot Congress

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

Congress
2 min read

K'taka polls: Cong, CPI(M) say results show public sentiment against BJP

Congress
5 min read

Thank people for giving us an opportunity to serve them: Amit Shah

Amit Shah
2 min read

Cong to hold K'taka legislature party meeting on Sunday, decision on CM

Congress
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results
4 min read

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon