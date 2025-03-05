Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will put across porters' demands to govt, fight for their rights: Rahul

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said porters at the New Delhi Railway Station risked their lives to help people during the stampede last month but their voices were not being heard as they face financial difficulties, and asserted that he would fight for their rights.

Former Congress president Gandhi posted a video on his YouTube channel of his recent interaction with porters at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"A few days ago, I reached New Delhi Railway Station and met the porter brothers there again. During the interaction, they told me how everyone together made every possible effort to save people's lives on the day of the stampede," Gandhi said in his post accompanying the video.

 

"Whether it was trying to remove people from the crowd, ensuring that the injured reached the ambulance and administration, or taking out the bodies of the dead - using their physical abilities, handcarts or spending money from their own pockets, they helped the passengers in every way," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi thanked them for saving many lives and helping in the relief work during the stampede that took place at the station on February 15.

At least 18 people were killed in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, which was witnessing a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj.

The Congress leader said, "I am very impressed to see the compassion of these brothers who come to earn daily wages".

"They are still living in financial difficulties - but are full of passion and goodwill. They need help, about which they conveyed their demands. I will definitely make every possible effort to help them," Gandhi said.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress leader quoted a porter as saying, "Some days we don't even have money to eat. We either send money home or eat food."  Our porter brothers are forced to live in such difficulties, he said in his post on X.

"During the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, these people risked their lives to help people, but their voice is not being heard. I will put their demands before the government and fight with all my might for their rights!" Gandhi said.

In the video, the porters tell Gandhi that their demand is that they get Group D employment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

