Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / West Asia concerns, Speaker row to dominate Parliament's Budget session

West Asia concerns, Speaker row to dominate Parliament's Budget session

The Budget session's second leg begins Monday, with the Opposition pressing the government on West Asia and prices while moving a resolution seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal

Om Birla, Om, Birla

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed Birla, saying he had taken all Parliamentarians along and was committed to the principles of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy | (Photo:PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The second leg of Parliament’s Budget session will begin on Monday, and is set to be a contested one. Apart from the Opposition demanding answers on the government’s assessment of the situation in West Asia, where nine million Indians live and work, and the pressure on the country’s energy supplies, the highlight of the first week will be the opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.
 
The government is expected to get the Electricity Amendment Bill passed in the remainder of the Budget session, which is slated to conclude on April 2, as also some other pending Bills.
 
 
The pending Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with the parliamentary committee it was referred to having submitted its report on December 17. The Securities Markets Code, 2025, is currently with the parliamentary committee on finance for further scrutiny, which is to submit its report during the course of the session. The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill was also referred to a joint committee, while the report of the committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill is also awaited.
 
The Opposition parties will demand answers from the government on the increase of the Rs 60 hike on cooking gas cylinders. In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo on Sunday said the Rs 60 increase will hurt the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, while the Rs 114.50 hike in the prices of commercial cylinders will also ultimately be passed on to the consumers. “The refusal to forego revenue from taxes on cylinders exposes the anti-people nature of the government,” it said.
 
Opposition parties, including the Congress and Left parties, have criticised the government on its stance on the conflict in West Asia, especially Iran and the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the US “waiver” on India’s Russian oil purchase, among other issues.

Also Read

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Budget session to resume from Monday, no-trust resolution against Birla

Om Birla, Om, Birla

LS Speaker's removal: Om Birla to sit in House, not chair proceedings

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

LS Speaker reconstitutes panel to probe Justice Yashwant Varma's removal

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka's new law scrapping pensions for parliamentarians takes effect

Om Birla

India backs democratic Bangladesh: Om Birla at Tarique Rahman's swearing-in

 
The Election Commission is set to announce the poll schedule for four states and a Union Territory – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry – during the course of the session, and the issues related to the states could influence the proceedings, including the outcome of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.
 
The Opposition’s resolution seeking Birla’s removal, the first such effort against a presiding officer of the House in nearly four decades, will be symbolic since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha.
 
However, it would allow the Opposition to put its criticism of Birla’s alleged “biased conduct of the proceedings” on parliamentary record. Birla recused himself from the House’s proceedings from the date the Opposition MPs submitted the resolution, and would sit in the House among the MPs during the course of the debate on the resolution. He would return as the presiding officer once the resolution is disposed. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed Birla, saying he had taken all Parliamentarians along and was committed to the principles of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy. The resolution against the Speaker has been listed for Monday.
 

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

'Will work to strengthen party': Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD(U)

Congress, Congress flag

Citizens paying for PM's foreign policy failures: Cong on LPG price hike

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Change inevitable in West Bengal after assembly polls: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (centre) files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah(left) in Patna on Thursday photo: pti

Nitish files RS nomination; Bihar govt likely to be headed by BJP CM

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

India needs steady hand at the wheel but has 'compromised PM': Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Om Birla Parliament Budget session Electricity amendment bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

India vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreHappy International Women's Day Wishes 2026Market Crash TodayDelhi TrafficSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekHurun Rich List 2026International Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update