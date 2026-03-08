West Asia concerns, Speaker row to dominate Parliament's Budget session

The second leg of Parliament’s Budget session will begin on Monday, and is set to be a contested one. Apart from the Opposition demanding answers on the government’s assessment of the situation in West Asia, where nine million Indians live and work, and the pressure on the country’s energy supplies, the highlight of the first week will be the opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

The government is expected to get the Electricity Amendment Bill passed in the remainder of the Budget session, which is slated to conclude on April 2, as also some other pending Bills.

The pending Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill , 2025, with the parliamentary committee it was referred to having submitted its report on December 17. The Securities Markets Code, 2025, is currently with the parliamentary committee on finance for further scrutiny, which is to submit its report during the course of the session. The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill was also referred to a joint committee, while the report of the committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill is also awaited.

The Opposition parties will demand answers from the government on the increase of the Rs 60 hike on cooking gas cylinders. In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo on Sunday said the Rs 60 increase will hurt the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, while the Rs 114.50 hike in the prices of commercial cylinders will also ultimately be passed on to the consumers. “The refusal to forego revenue from taxes on cylinders exposes the anti-people nature of the government,” it said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Left parties, have criticised the government on its stance on the conflict in West Asia, especially Iran and the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , the US “waiver” on India’s Russian oil purchase, among other issues.

The Election Commission is set to announce the poll schedule for four states and a Union Territory – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry – during the course of the session, and the issues related to the states could influence the proceedings, including the outcome of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

The Opposition’s resolution seeking Birla’s removal, the first such effort against a presiding officer of the House in nearly four decades, will be symbolic since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha.

However, it would allow the Opposition to put its criticism of Birla’s alleged “biased conduct of the proceedings” on parliamentary record. Birla recused himself from the House’s proceedings from the date the Opposition MPs submitted the resolution, and would sit in the House among the MPs during the course of the debate on the resolution. He would return as the presiding officer once the resolution is disposed. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed Birla, saying he had taken all Parliamentarians along and was committed to the principles of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy. The resolution against the Speaker has been listed for Monday.