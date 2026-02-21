Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Sri Lanka's new law scrapping pensions for parliamentarians takes effect

Sri Lanka's new law scrapping pensions for parliamentarians takes effect

The main aim of the bill was to repeal the Parliamentary Pensions Law No 1 of 1977 which had established a non-contributory life time pension to persons who have ceased to be members of parliament

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

On February 6, the Supreme Court had determined that the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill can be passed in Parliament with a simple majority | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan government has gazetted the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act after it was passed by parliament with an overwhelming majority on Tuesday, fulfilling a key campaign promise of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In Sri Lanka, a member of parliament was entitled to a pension after serving a five-year term.

On Tuesday, lawmakers passed the bill by 154 votes in the 225-member House, with only two against. The remaining legislators were not present during the vote.

The gazette has been dated Friday. On February 6, the Supreme Court had determined that the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill can be passed in Parliament with a simple majority.

 

The main aim of the bill was to repeal the Parliamentary Pensions Law No 1 of 1977 which had established a non-contributory life time pension to persons who have ceased to be members of parliament.

Also Read

Sri Lanka, US Aid

Sri Lankan President Disanayaka to arrive in India today for AI Summit

Srilankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines adds 2 extra Mumbai flights for India-Pakistan match

Lok Sabha, LS

Lok Sabha concludes first part of Budget session; to meet again on March 9

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Govt shelves motion against Rahul Gandhi as BJP MP moves notice: Rijiju

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Flight fares rise 50% as fans head to Colombo for India-Pakistan matchpremium

The move caused outrage among former parliamentarians who sought the Supreme Court intervention without success to see it being outlawed.

The repeal of the 1977 pensions law comes as one of the NPP government's popular reformist electoral pledges by terming them as "unjustified political perks".

Such savings are to be directed to fund other essential public services.

With the issuing of the gazette, the payment of pensions to parliamentarians would stop.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US economy, exports

Murky outlook for business amid Trump's new moves against SC tariff verdict

telegram

Russia's FSB says Ukraine can access front-line data via Telegram

Iran, Iran flag

Iran prepares nuclear counterproposal as Trump weighs military strikes

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill at least 12, intensifying regional tensions

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill at least 12, intensifying regional tensions

european central bank, EU, European Union, ECB

For Europe Inc, US tariff relief brings unexpected trade uncertainty

Topics : sri lanka Parliament pension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance