Budget session to resume from Monday, no-trust resolution against Birla

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start on Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up the opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is also likely to figure prominently as the opposition is already attacking the government over its stance towards Iran, the US "waiver" on India's Russian oil purchase, among other issues.

Besides, the outcome of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, which led to the deletion of nearly 60 lakh votes, is also expected to cast its shadow on parliamentary proceedings.

The no-confidence resolution against Birla was given by several opposition leaders who alleged that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in the House.

They had also accused the speaker of making certain false claims against the Congress members when he spoke of some "unexpected action" in the Lok Sabha and had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to reply to the debate in the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Birla had recused himself from the proceedings of the House from the date of submission of the notice, with the Lok Sabha secretariat saying he would return only after the disposal of the agenda.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi backed Birla, saying he had taken all Parliamentarians along and was committed to the principles of the Constitution and Parliamentary democracy.

Apart from the no-trust notice, the US-Israel strikes on Iran and growing tensions in West Asia that have led to disruption in crude oil supplies and escalation in prices are also likely to come up during the session. The opposition is expected to question the government's policy on the matter.

TMC MPs are set to raise the heat on the SIR matter in the House, while the BJP may rake up the issue of President Droupadi Murmu's "protocol breach" during her visit to West Bengal on Saturday.

The government is also expected to pilot the Electricity Amendment Bill in the remainder of the budget session, besides taking up other pending legislative business from the first half of the session.

According to the agenda paper for Monday, the resolution against the Speaker is the only item listed in the Lok Sabha business of the day.

Both the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have issued a whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.

The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government, which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.

The Congress has called for a debate on the notice given by 118 MPs Trinamool Congress has also said that it would support the resolution against Birla.

The Lok Sabha may not take up the Question Hour between 11 am and 12 noon on Monday, as it may get adjourned to pay respect to sitting member from Shillong Ricky Syngkon who passed away on February 19.

Three Lok Sabha speakers - G V Mavlankar (1954), Hukam Singh (1966) and Balram Jakhar (1987) - had faced no-confidence motions in the past, which were negatived.