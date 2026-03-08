Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 'Will work to strengthen party': Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD(U)

'Will work to strengthen party': Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD(U)

Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday and said he will work to strengthen the party's organisation.

Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha.

After joining the party, Nishant said, "My father decided to go to Rajya Sabha, it was his personal decision. We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation".

Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years.

 

"People of the state will never forget his (Nitish) contribution to the state's development," he said.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish's son Nishant to join JD(U) today, buzz grows over deputy CM role

Nityanand Rai

No plan to carve UT out of Bihar, Bengal districts: Nityanand Rai

Microfinance

Bihar MFI bill may disrupt operations, delay recoveries, say analystspremium

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Day after Nitish filed RS nomination, JD(U) workers continue to vent spleen

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (centre) files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah(left) in Patna on Thursday photo: pti

Nitish files RS nomination; Bihar govt likely to be headed by BJP CM

Nishant received a rousing reception at the JD(U) office on his arrival.

Party functionaries gathered outside the office and were seen waving party flags and beating drums.

Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that a unanimous decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father's resignation.

CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

JD(U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, claimed that Nishant will be elected to the state legislative council next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Citizens paying for PM's foreign policy failures: Cong on LPG price hike

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Change inevitable in West Bengal after assembly polls: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

India needs steady hand at the wheel but has 'compromised PM': Rahul Gandhi

Jairam Ramesh

Huge betrayal of people's mandate: Congress on Nitish Kumar's move to RS

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

BJP leader dismisses rumours of Nitish Kumar moving to RS as Holi prank

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar government Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Happy International Women' Day 2026Stocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance