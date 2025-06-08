Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Despite BJP's 4-engine govt, daughters not safe: AAP on minor's death

Despite BJP's 4-engine govt, daughters not safe: AAP on minor's death

The minor girl's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in northeast Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical observations

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said the law and order situation in Delhi has been destroyed by the BJP (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

The AAP criticised the ruling BJP and its "four-engine" government over the death and alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in the national capital, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held accountable.

The minor girl's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in northeast Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical observations.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said the law and order situation in Delhi has been destroyed by the BJP.

"The rape and murder of a 9-year-old innocent girl in Delhi has shaken everyone to the core," he said.

 

"Even with the BJP's so-called four-engine government, our daughters are not safe. Home Minister Amit Shah and his four-engine government must be held accountable. The daughters of Delhi demand both answers and justice," the AAP supremo posted in Hindi.

The BJP refers to its governments at the Centre and state as "double-engine" governments. The AAP referring to the BJP governments at the Centre and in Delhi as well as the LG office and the MCD calls it a four-engine government.

Echoing similar views, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi posted on X, "Who is responsible for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi? Who is responsible for the worsening law and order situation?"  Despite a four-engine BJP government, "our daughters are not safe", the ex-CM said.

"Where is Chief Minister Rekha Gupta? Where is the Union Home Minister Amit Shah?" she posted in Hindi.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

