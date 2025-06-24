Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Congress slams govt over US travel advisory, calls it diplomatic failure

Congress slams govt over US travel advisory, calls it diplomatic failure

Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate expressed concern over the US State Department's Level 2 advisory, which specifically warns women against travelling alone in India

The Congress spokesperson also accused the United States of hypocrisy. While India faces a Level 2 advisory, she noted, no such travel alert had been issued for Pakistan, which she described as a “terror state”. Photo: Shutterstock

Georgie KoitharaMd Kaifee Alam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

The Congress party on Tuesday strongly objected to the recent travel advisory issued by the US State Department urging American citizens to exercise “increased caution” while travelling to India due to “crime and terrorism”. At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticised the Modi government, calling it a “diplomatic failure” at a time when India needs international cooperation and support.

US warns women against solo travel in India

Shrinate expressed alarm over the advisory’s specific warning to women against travelling alone in India. The US State Department’s Level 2 alert states: “Rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India,” and that “violent crimes, including sexual assault, occur at tourist sites and other locations.” It further warns that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning”.
 

Shrinate: Govt’s silence damages foreign policy credibility

Shrinate argued that the development reflects poorly on the Modi administration’s international credibility. Drawing a parallel to a previous episode, she recalled how the government remained silent when former US President Donald Trump falsely claimed—on 17 occasions including three tweets and 14 on-camera statements—to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. 

Critique of US double standards and Pakistan policy

The Congress spokesperson also accused the United States of hypocrisy. While India faces a Level 2 advisory, she noted, no such travel alert had been issued for Pakistan, which she described as a “terror state”. She criticised the US for issuing the advisory while simultaneously engaging with Pakistan’s military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff General Asif Munir.

Advisory impacts tourism, investment: Congress

“A sound foreign policy puts India’s interests first,” said Shrinate. “But this government is more concerned about getting the camera angle right.” She warned that the US advisory is more than a diplomatic note—it has tangible consequences for India’s global image, tourist inflows, and foreign investment sentiment. “Institutional investors consider such advisories before committing capital,” she added. 

Women’s safety crisis highlighted

Shifting focus to domestic issues, Shrinate said the advisory only reinforces ongoing concerns about the safety of women in India. She stated that “43 women face crime in India every hour,” and alleged that, despite rising violence, funding for key women’s protection schemes has been slashed.
 
“All in all, on the domestic front, we are unable to protect our women, while on the international front, Modi’s foreign policy has completely fallen flat,” she concluded. 
 

Topics : Congress Politics Travel advisory

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

