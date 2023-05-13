close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka Elections Live Result

Party20182023 Wins + LeadsGains/Losses
INC 8013757
BJP 10463-41
JD(S) 3720-17
OTHS 341
224 / 224 Majority : 113
INC 137
BJP 63
JD(S) 20
OTHS 4
Source : TVLast Updated: 2:27 PM

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Congress is leading in 5 seats that come under his parliamentary constituency

Vikram Gopal New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as the Congress looked to be on course to win its highest tally in the Karnataka Assembly election since 1989, leading in 133 of the 224 seats, there was a huge victory for All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Congress was leading in five of the eight Assembly segments that come under his Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency, a sharp reversal from 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party had won six of those segments.

There was a lot riding on this election for Kharge, elected the AICC president just last year after he tasted the first defeat of his career in over four decades in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Interestingly, the 2023 trend was better than what the party managed in the 2018 Assembly polls when it had won four segments in the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat.

In Chittapur, Kharge’s son Priyank was in the lead at 1.30 pm—in an embarrassment to Kharge he had lost this segment in the 2019 LS polls, even though his son was the incumbent MLA.
The party also looked set to retain the Afzalpur and Jewargi seats. It gained at the expense of the BJP in the Sedam seat and Gulbarga Dakshin seats. However, its incumbent MLA Kaneez Fatima was trailing the BJP candidate in the Gulbarga Uttar seat.

Also Read

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 2 pm

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 1:30 pm

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 1 pm

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances


The BJP looked set to retain the Gulbarga Rural seat and the Janata Dal (Secular) the Gurmitkal seat.
This result will come as a boost to Kharge, who was known as Solillada Sardara, an undefeated leader till 2019 when he was trumped by a Congress rebel who contested on the BJP ticket, Umesh Jadhav.

Addressing reporters outside his residence in Bengaluru, Kharge said: “Winning and losing elections is a part of democracy. After having won 12 times, I lost the last time. All I can say is that even after a loss one should be with the people, and then they will surely back you.”
Kharge praised the whole party machinery, adding that the credit for the victory in the state could not go to any single person. “Beyond everything else, this victory belongs to the people. The people were angry about misrule.”
Topics : Congress mallikarjun kharge Karnataka polls Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka election

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

We will form government on our own strength: Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 2 pm

votes, counting of votes, elections, polls
2 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 1:30 pm

Karnataka elections results
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 1 pm

elections, vote, voting, polls
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

When facing foreign criticism, India's defensive aggression won't help

Photo: Pixabay
4 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

Govt to spend $1.2 billion on modernising semiconductor lab in Mohali

semiconductors, Chipmakers, chips
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon