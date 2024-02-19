Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chandigarh mayor's resignation shows BJP won by 'unfair means': Kejriwal

Sonkar resigned as Chandigarh mayor and three AAP councillors -- Neha, Poonam and Gurcharan Kala -- joined the BJP on Sunday

Arvind Kejriwal, Chacha, Madhya pradesh election

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that BJP leader Manoj Sonkar's resignation as Chandigarh mayor shows that they won the elections by using "unfair means".
Addressing the media outside the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said, "If the mayor has resigned then it is very obvious that something is suspicious there. It clearly shows that they won the elections by unfair means."

"This is how they win other elections too; if they don't, they buy leaders from the winning party. How will a democratic country function if elections are won unfairly? They (BJP) should let the party that won the elections run the government," Kejriwal alleged.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sonkar resigned as Chandigarh mayor and three AAP councillors -- Neha, Poonam and Gurcharan Kala -- joined the BJP on Sunday.
Hitting back at AAP, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said that the councillors joined the BJP on their "own will" and alleged that AAP made false promises to those leaders.
"AAP councilors joined the BJP on their own will. Poonam and Neha were promised by AAP that one of them would be made the mayor but the party didn't fulfil its promises. With these leaders joining the BJP, AAP's lies have been exposed," Tawde alleged.
The three AAP councillors switching sides is set to tilt the scales in favour of the BJP whenever fresh mayoral polls are held.
Prior to their joining, the BJP had 14 councillors in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and AAP had 13.
Tawde further alleged that Kejriwal has created fissures within AAP and Congress alliance in Chandigarh, and cited it as a reason for the councillors jumping the ship.
"Kejriwal broke the alliance between AAP and Congress and after this, the perspective of the leaders changed in his party," he alleged.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Chandigarh mayor polls: High court issues notices, refuses to stay result

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi police detain Haryana AAP Chief Sushil Gupta ahead of protest

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Refuse poll duty as students get affected: MNS chief to teachers, slams ECI

Remain committed to INDIA bloc: PDP amid reports of party quitting alliance

Serious constitutional crisis has arisen in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Rahul to appear before court on Feb 20; Yatra to be paused: Jairam Ramesh

Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP AAP chandigarh civic polls Chandigarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon