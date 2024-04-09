Sensex (    %)
                             
EC asks CBDT to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar's poll affidavit details

According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sources said.
The Congress had moved the poll panel claiming a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor.
According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said.
Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said.
As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.

Election Commission of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar Lok Sabha elections Congress

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

