Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Amit Shah to address rally, take part in roadshow in Assam today

Shah is the first prominent national leader to participate in campaigning in this North Eastern state since the announcement of the poll schedule

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said here | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on Tuesday to campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidates in the state.
Shah is the first prominent national leader to participate in campaigning in this North Eastern state since the announcement of the poll schedule.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Tomorrow will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji's goal of '400 paar'. Eager to meet the state's vibrant people," Shah had posted on X on Monday evening.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be accompanying Shah during the two campaign programmes.
Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said here.
Lakhimpur is held by the BJP, with incumbent MP Pradan Baruah seeking a third successive term as he is pitted against Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika.
The Union Home minister will also take part in a road show from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town in the evening, they said.
Tinsukia town comes under the Dibrugarh seat, from where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as the BJP candidate.
Sonowal is locked in a triangular fight with United Opposition Forum, Assam, nominee Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar.
BJP holds the Dibrugarh constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Sitting MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli was not nominated by the party this time.
Elections in Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh, along with three other constituencies of the state, are slated in the first phase on April 19.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP to contest 11 seats in Assam, AGP 2, UPPL 1

Assam govt will provide 50,000 additional jobs: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NDA will win 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Northeast: Assam CM Himanta

LS polls, phase 1: 10 out of 37 candidates contesting in WB are crorepatis

EC to install GPS location tracker in vehicles used for LS polls in WB

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai today

TMC delegation meets Bengal Guv, slam EC for detention of leaders in Delhi

LS polls: Congress, NC to contest 3 seats each in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Topics : Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections BJP Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon