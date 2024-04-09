LS polls: Amit Shah to address rally, take part in roadshow in Assam today

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said here | (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on Tuesday to campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidates in the state.

Shah is the first prominent national leader to participate in campaigning in this North Eastern state since the announcement of the poll schedule.

"Tomorrow will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji's goal of '400 paar'. Eager to meet the state's vibrant people," Shah had posted on X on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be accompanying Shah during the two campaign programmes.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said here.

Lakhimpur is held by the BJP, with incumbent MP Pradan Baruah seeking a third successive term as he is pitted against Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika.

The Union Home minister will also take part in a road show from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town in the evening, they said.

Tinsukia town comes under the Dibrugarh seat, from where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as the BJP candidate.

Sonowal is locked in a triangular fight with United Opposition Forum, Assam, nominee Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar.

BJP holds the Dibrugarh constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Sitting MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli was not nominated by the party this time.

Elections in Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh, along with three other constituencies of the state, are slated in the first phase on April 19.