Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Citizens believe in only one guarantee, that of PM Modi: Assam CM Sarma

The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 08:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hours after the saffron party swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of the country, saying that he was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take office for the third time in a row as the countrymen believed in only one guarantee, which was his.
Speaking to media persons on the counting day, the Assam CM said, "I want to thank the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana for supporting PM Modi. India will become a world leader under PM Modi. We don't have any doubt that people will give PM Modi a resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for a third straight term."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.
Led by its biggest poll mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP made a mockery of the pollsters and their predictions as they stormed to the hustings in these two states with resounding mandates.
As the counting of votes started on Sunday, early leads in the heartland states set the tone for the BJP as it came out tops in the race for the hustings in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The influence of Prime Minister Modi, who was at the front and centre of the BJP's campaign in these states, was writ large on the mandates.
The Prime Minister further said that the echo of these results will not be limited to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but will be heard all over the world.
Party chief JP Nadda also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Desh mein ek hi guarantee chalti hai, woh hai Modi ki guarantee" (There is only one guarantee in the country, that is Modi's guarantee).
"Today, it is our good fortune that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we have got a landlside victory. We thank him wholeheartedly. Whenever the BJP has fought an election, PM Modi has always led the campaigns from the front," Nadda said while addressing the BJP workers at the party's headquarters here in the national capital.

Also Read

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

Constantly monitoring situation: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam floods

Ethics panel report on Mahua to top list of biz as Winter Session begins

Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

Former Minister Konda Surekha bats for Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM

INDIA bloc parliamentary leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber today

Assembly election results: BJP sweeps MP, wrests Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Sunday about the party scoring a hat-trick in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing the party workers at BJP headquarters, PM Modi said the mandate in the three states has proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Assembly elections Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 08:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveMizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon