CJP finds a crowd, but not converts yet in its first big offline test

The venue carried the movement’s signature aesthetic. Posters reflected internet meme culture, while slogans demanded accountability; cockroach masks and T-shirts set the tone, but banners also invoked B R Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Bhagat Singh. “Students should take the front area, everybody else can take a step back,” Dipke repeatedly told the crowd.

Dipke — a political communications strategist and student at Boston University — arrived from the airport waving a copy of Ambedkar’s biography. The messaging was clear: Make Gen Z feel like an equal stakeholder in the movement.

Asked about the next steps, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said: “This is a leaderless movement and only the thousands of impacted students will decide what will be done next.” Yet Dipke later announced plans to take the protests nationwide and reconvene at Jantar Mantar next Saturday.

For CJP, the education crisis arrived just as it was positioning itself as a voice for young Indians. Exam leaks are hardly new, said Ankit Lal, political strategist and former head of the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media operations. “But you know, this time, students got a place where they could speak without being labelled anything, and CJP also tapped on the opportunity to get a strong base,” he said.

Dipke flew in from Boston after calling for demonstrations demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak and broader concerns about the education system, including issues in CBSE’s on-screen marking mechanism. Young supporters turned up in large numbers. Yet for many, CJP was less a political alternative than a platform to air grievances that directly affect their futures.

Government exam aspirants, university students and even schoolchildren said they were seeking accountability. “I have been preparing for the UPSC for last three years. I get anxious when I hear cases of exam leaks. My plan B also involves clearing a state government exam,” said Ruchi Verma, a student from Jaipur.

But enthusiasm for the cause did not necessarily translate into faith in the organisation behind it. “It is too new,” said Vishal Singh, a Delhi University master’s student. “We don’t know anything about them apart from the fact that they are willing to fight for our problems, which is great, but not enough at the moment.”

Lal drew parallels with the India Against Corruption movement. “Arvind Kejriwal emerged out of it much later. People can come for a cause or a person, and then newer faces can emerge. We are not sure if anything like this will happen here, but at least that was the case then.”