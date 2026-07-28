CJP warns of fresh protest; says SC interim order undermine govt assurances

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday warned of launching a fresh nationwide agitation if the government failed to honour its commitment to withdraw FIRs against protesters and prevent any punitive action, alleging that the Supreme Court's recent interim order could be used to target students.

In a statement, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said Direction No 4 in the apex court's interim order in a batch of PILs related to the CJP protest, which permits governments to proceed with existing FIRs and investigations, was contrary to the assurances given by the Centre during talks that led to the end of the 36-day agitation.

"This direction stands in direct contradiction to the solemn assurance and guarantee extended by the Government of India to the youth of this nation on July 25, namely, that the FIRs would be withdrawn and that no protester would be directly or indirectly targeted for participating in the peaceful movement," Das said.

He said the CJP had withdrawn its nationwide protest "in complete good faith" based on the government's assurances and alleged there was now a "credible apprehension" that the Centre and BJP-ruled states could use the court's order to continue cases against individual protesters.

Das also questioned why the government's lawyers had not opposed the interim order despite being aware that discussions with the CJP had continued until late on Monday and that an agreement had already been reached on July 25.

"The court's uninformed order is therefore wholly unacceptable," he said.

Maintaining that the Supreme Court had not directed governments to continue the FIRs, Das said the executive still retained the power to withdraw cases or decide not to pursue them and urged the Centre not to cite the order as a reason for reneging on its commitments.

He demanded that the Centre and the concerned BJP/NDA-ruled state governments place the terms of the July 25 assurance before the Supreme Court in the pending proceedings "so that there is complete transparency regarding the commitments already made to the youth of this country".

Das said the deadline for the government to fulfil its assurances expired on Tuesday and reiterated the CJP's demands for withdrawing FIRs, protection against future punitive action and implementation of the assurances "in both letter and spirit".

"Failing this... the Cockroach Janta Party will have no option but to resume its nationwide protest to protect the students and young protesters," he said.

Additionally, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently undergoing treatment for typhoid, alleged in a post on X that students continued to face harassment by the police and warned of a "massive peaceful protest" if such action did not stop.

"If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon. The government must stop targeting and witch-hunting students," Dipke said.

The CJP on Saturday called off its 36-day agitation at Jantar Mantar after announcing that the government had accepted its key demands, including the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of FIRs, an assurance against retaliatory action and a commitment to consider broader examination reforms.

On Monday, the outfit sought immediate release of arrested protesters, withdrawal of all criminal cases and a written assurance that no fresh FIRs would be registered, warning that it would resume its agitation if the commitments were not honoured.