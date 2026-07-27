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Home / Politics / Anti-paper leak law: Centre introduces Bill proposing up to 10 years jail

Anti-paper leak law: Centre introduces Bill proposing up to 10 years jail

The proposed amendments increase jail terms, debarment periods and monetary penalties for service providers, organised crime syndicates and complicit senior management

Exams, Neet

Auhona Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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The Centre on Monday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing significantly tougher punishments for organised examination fraud by increasing imprisonment terms and monetary penalties under the 2024 law.
 
The Bill raises the maximum penalty on service providers involved in unfair means from a four-year debarment to eight years and increases the maximum fine from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore. It also enhances the minimum punishment for organised crimes from five years to seven years' imprisonment and raises the minimum fine from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore.
 
Directors and senior management found complicit would face a minimum of five years' imprisonment, up from three years, while the fine would increase from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore.
 
 

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Topics : Entrance Exams bill Question paper leak

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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