Anti-paper leak law: Centre introduces Bill proposing up to 10 years jail

The Centre on Monday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing significantly tougher punishments for organised examination fraud by increasing imprisonment terms and monetary penalties under the 2024 law.

The Bill raises the maximum penalty on service providers involved in unfair means from a four-year debarment to eight years and increases the maximum fine from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore. It also enhances the minimum punishment for organised crimes from five years to seven years' imprisonment and raises the minimum fine from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore.

Directors and senior management found complicit would face a minimum of five years' imprisonment, up from three years, while the fine would increase from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore.