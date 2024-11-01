Business Standard
Home / Politics / CM Nayab Singh Saini greets the people of Haryana on formation day

CM Nayab Singh Saini greets the people of Haryana on formation day

In posts on X, Modi highlighted various features of these states as he extended his wishes to the people living there

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh on their states' formation day. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday greeted the people of Haryana on the state's formation day and wished them a bright future.

Haryana was carved out as a separate state on this day in 1966.

"Today we are celebrating the 59th foundation day of our state. On this historic day, I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state. I wish you all a bright future," Saini said in a video message on X.

This is the season of festivals and celebrations, he highlighted and said, "After Diwali, I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to people on the holy festival of Govardhan Puja and to sisters on Bhai Dooj."  Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh on their states' formation day.

 

In posts on X, Modi highlighted various features of these states as he extended his wishes to the people living there.

Haryana is known for its rich and historic heritage and has always made important contributions to the country's development, the prime minister said.

More From This Section

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

AIADMK district secretaries meeting scheduled to be held on November 6

BJP Flag, BJP

Kodakara black money case puts BJP in tough situation ahead of bypolls

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP says AAP's failure to repair damaged roads worsened Delhi pollution

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh slams NITI Aayog over call to pause emission-reducing gear

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections

'My statement was twisted': Shivkumar after Kharge pulls up K'taka govt

Responding to the prime minister's post on Haryana, Saini said in Hindi, "On behalf of all Haryanvis, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I also extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes on Haryana Day."  Saini further said Haryana would play an important role in building a developed India under the prime minister's guidance.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

"On November 1, 1966, Haryana was formed by Indira Gandhi," the Congress general secretary said on X.

"Haryana, the land of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Vedas, has always shown a new direction in the field of knowledge and spirituality and has given the message of brotherhood," Surjewala said.

He also said the brave soldiers of Haryana had always protected the country's borders while its athletes brought glory. At the same time, its farmers made the country self-sufficient in foodgrains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

air pollution, AQI

LIVE news: Air quality improves marginally after toxic smog in Delhi post-Diwali

Bibek Debroy

Economist, cultural scholar: Bibek Debroy to be remembered for many talents

PM Modi

PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to five states on their foundation day

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from left; strengthen ties with India

Narendra Modi, Modi

India's strength lies in its armed forces, no compromise on borders: PM

Topics : Narendra Modi Nayab Singh Saini BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon